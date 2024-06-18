Tuesday Sector Laggards: Consumer Products, Services

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Within the sector, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) and Brown-Forman Corp (Symbol: BF.B) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 2.5% and 2.3%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 0.2% on the day, and up 4.88% year-to-date. Estee Lauder Cos., Inc., meanwhile, is down 22.48% year-to-date, and Brown-Forman Corp, is down 23.61% year-to-date.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Among large Services stocks, Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN) and Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.6% and 2.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 7.12% on a year-to-date basis. Lennar Corp, meanwhile, is up 0.83% year-to-date, and Horton Inc, is down 7.63% year-to-date. Combined, LEN and DHI make up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change Financial +0.6% Technology & Communications +0.5% Industrial +0.5% Energy +0.5% Utilities +0.1% Services -0.1% Healthcare -0.1% Materials -0.1% Consumer Products -0.3%

