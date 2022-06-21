Tuesday Sector Laggards: Services, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Services stocks are the worst performing sector, up 0.8%. Within that group, Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI) and Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 9.4% and 3.6%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 2.2% on the day, and down 31.39% year-to-date. Bath & Body Works Inc, meanwhile, is down 55.91% year-to-date, and Meta Platforms Inc, is down 53.06% year-to-date. BBWI makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, up 1.1%. Among large Healthcare stocks, DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA) and Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) are the most notable, showing a loss of 16.0% and 1.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 2.7% in midday trading, and down 12.67% on a year-to-date basis. DaVita Inc, meanwhile, is down 33.92% year-to-date, and Illumina Inc, is down 51.62% year-to-date. Combined, DVA and ILMN make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +4.7% Technology & Communications +2.2% Consumer Products +2.0% Financial +1.9% Utilities +1.7% Industrial +1.7% Healthcare +1.1% Materials +1.1% Services +0.8%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.