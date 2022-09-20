In trading on Tuesday, packaging & containers shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Ranpak Holdings, off about 6% and shares of Westrock off about 5.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are precious metals shares, down on the day by about 3.1% as a group, led down by Coeur Mining , trading lower by about 7.9% and Hycroft Mining Holding, trading lower by about 6.9%.

VIDEO: Tuesday Sector Laggards: Packaging & Containers, Precious Metals

