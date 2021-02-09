Tuesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Materials

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Energy sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Within the sector, TechnipFMC plc (Symbol: FTI) and Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 6.9% and 2.2%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.6% on the day, and up 16.25% year-to-date. TechnipFMC plc, meanwhile, is up 5.21% year-to-date, and Hess Corp is up 11.90% year-to-date. Combined, FTI and HES make up approximately 2.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) and DuPont (Symbol: DD) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.7% and 2.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and up 1.95% on a year-to-date basis. Mosaic Co , meanwhile, is up 22.99% year-to-date, and DuPont is up 4.29% year-to-date. Combined, MOS and DD make up approximately 6.8% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products +0.4% Financial +0.4% Industrial +0.4% Services 0.0% Utilities -0.1% Healthcare -0.1% Technology & Communications -0.1% Materials -0.2% Energy -0.9%

