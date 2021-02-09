Markets
FTI

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Materials

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Energy sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Within the sector, TechnipFMC plc (Symbol: FTI) and Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 6.9% and 2.2%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.6% on the day, and up 16.25% year-to-date. TechnipFMC plc, meanwhile, is up 5.21% year-to-date, and Hess Corp is up 11.90% year-to-date. Combined, FTI and HES make up approximately 2.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) and DuPont (Symbol: DD) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.7% and 2.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and up 1.95% on a year-to-date basis. Mosaic Co , meanwhile, is up 22.99% year-to-date, and DuPont is up 4.29% year-to-date. Combined, MOS and DD make up approximately 6.8% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Chart Zero

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Consumer Products +0.4%
Financial +0.4%
Industrial +0.4%
Services 0.0%
Utilities -0.1%
Healthcare -0.1%
Technology & Communications -0.1%
Materials -0.2%
Energy -0.9%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FTI HES XLE MOS DD

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest