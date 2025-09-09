Tuesday 9/9 Insider Buying Report: BPRN, PROP

Markets
As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Princeton Bancorp's , Martin Tuchman, made a $330,000 buy of BPRN, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $33.00 a piece. Princeton Bancorp is trading off about 0.9% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Tuchman bought BPRN on 13 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $1.55M at an average of $31.82 per share.

And at Prairie Operating, there was insider buying on Friday, by Jonathan H. Gray who bought 89,000 shares for a cost of $2.11 each, for a trade totaling $187,790. Before this latest buy, Gray bought PROP at 3 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $1.21M at an average of $2.57 per share. Prairie Operating is trading up about 3.4% on the day Tuesday.

