Tuesday 9/5 Insider Buying Report: VAPO, QNCX

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.
On Thursday, Vapotherm's Director, Anthony L. Arnerich, made a $117,337 buy of VAPO, purchasing 37,750 shares at a cost of $3.11 each. Arnerich was up about 3.3% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with VAPO trading as high as $3.21 in trading on Tuesday. Vapotherm is trading up about 2.8% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Arnerich made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $76,000 shares at a cost of $0.76 a piece.
And also on Thursday, Director David Lamond purchased $107,898 worth of Quince Therapeutics, purchasing 82,052 shares at a cost of $1.31 each. Before this latest buy, Lamond made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $325,737 shares for a cost of $1.30 a piece. Quince Therapeutics is trading trading flat on the day Tuesday.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.