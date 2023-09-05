News & Insights

Markets
VAPO

Tuesday 9/5 Insider Buying Report: VAPO, QNCX

September 05, 2023 — 10:33 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Vapotherm's Director, Anthony L. Arnerich, made a $117,337 buy of VAPO, purchasing 37,750 shares at a cost of $3.11 each. Arnerich was up about 3.3% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with VAPO trading as high as $3.21 in trading on Tuesday. Vapotherm is trading up about 2.8% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Arnerich made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $76,000 shares at a cost of $0.76 a piece.

And also on Thursday, Director David Lamond purchased $107,898 worth of Quince Therapeutics, purchasing 82,052 shares at a cost of $1.31 each. Before this latest buy, Lamond made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $325,737 shares for a cost of $1.30 a piece. Quince Therapeutics is trading trading flat on the day Tuesday.

Tuesday 9/5 Insider Buying Report: VAPO, QNCX
VIDEO: Tuesday 9/5 Insider Buying Report: VAPO, QNCX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VAPO
QNCX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.