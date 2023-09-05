Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Vapotherm's Director, Anthony L. Arnerich, made a $117,337 buy of VAPO, purchasing 37,750 shares at a cost of $3.11 each. Arnerich was up about 3.3% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with VAPO trading as high as $3.21 in trading on Tuesday. Vapotherm is trading up about 2.8% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Arnerich made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $76,000 shares at a cost of $0.76 a piece.

And also on Thursday, Director David Lamond purchased $107,898 worth of Quince Therapeutics, purchasing 82,052 shares at a cost of $1.31 each. Before this latest buy, Lamond made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $325,737 shares for a cost of $1.30 a piece. Quince Therapeutics is trading trading flat on the day Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday 9/5 Insider Buying Report: VAPO, QNCX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.