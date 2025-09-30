Tuesday 9/30 Insider Buying Report: PSEC, COO

On Thursday, Prospect Capital's Chief Operating Officer, M. Grier Eliasek, made a $1.00M purchase of PSEC, buying 370,000 shares at a cost of $2.71 a piece. Prospect Capital Corporation is trading up about 5% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Eliasek bought PSEC on 11 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $2.22M at an average of $4.78 per share.
And at Cooper Companies, there was insider buying on Monday, by Lawrence Erik Kurzius who purchased 2,000 shares at a cost of $68.39 each, for a total investment of $136,780. Cooper Companies, Inc. is trading up about 1.2% on the day Tuesday.
