Tuesday 9/30 Insider Buying Report: PSEC, COO

September 30, 2025 — 11:06 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Prospect Capital's Chief Operating Officer, M. Grier Eliasek, made a $1.00M purchase of PSEC, buying 370,000 shares at a cost of $2.71 a piece. Prospect Capital Corporation is trading up about 5% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Eliasek bought PSEC on 11 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $2.22M at an average of $4.78 per share.

And at Cooper Companies, there was insider buying on Monday, by Lawrence Erik Kurzius who purchased 2,000 shares at a cost of $68.39 each, for a total investment of $136,780. Cooper Companies, Inc. is trading up about 1.2% on the day Tuesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
