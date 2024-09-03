Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, CBRE Group's Director, Oscar Munoz, made a $242,109 buy of CBRE, purchasing 2,100 shares at a cost of $115.29 a piece. CBRE Group is trading up about 0.4% on the day Tuesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Munoz in the past twelve months.

And at Medalist Diversified REIT, there was insider buying on Friday, by CHAIRMAN, CEO & PRESIDENT Frank Kavanaugh who purchased 12,369 shares at a cost of $12.18 each, for a total investment of $150,698. Before this latest buy, Kavanaugh bought MDRR at 7 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $686,324 at an average of $5.69 per share. Medalist Diversified REIT is trading up about 3.1% on the day Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday 9/3 Insider Buying Report: CBRE, MDRR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.