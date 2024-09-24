Tuesday 9/24 Insider Buying Report: BASE, ARQ

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Couchbase, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director Edward T. Anderson purchased 21,080 shares of BASE, at a cost of $14.16 each, for a total investment of $298,484. So far Anderson is in the green, up about 4.4% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $14.78. Couchbase is trading up about 3.4% on the day Tuesday.

And at ARQ, there was insider buying on Monday, by Chief Executive Officer Robert E. Rasmus who bought 25,000 shares for a cost of $5.25 each, for a total investment of $131,250. This purchase marks the first one filed by Rasmus in the past year. ARQ is trading up about 2.5% on the day Tuesday.

