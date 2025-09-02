Markets
Tuesday 9/2 Insider Buying Report: SNV, TEAM

September 02, 2025 — 10:38 am EDT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Synovus Financial, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, EVP & Inv. Banking Thomas T. Dierdorff bought 6,200 shares of SNV, for a cost of $50.56 each, for a total investment of $313,472. Synovus Financial is trading down about 1.3% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Dierdorff bought SNV on 2 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $182,402 at an average of $51.80 per share.

And also on Thursday, Scott Belsky bought $251,715 worth of Atlassian, buying 1,455 shares at a cost of $173.00 each. This buy marks the first one filed by Belsky in the past year. Atlassian is trading down about 1.8% on the day Tuesday.

