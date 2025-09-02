Markets
RLMD

Tuesday 9/2 Insider Buying Report: RLMD, STRA

September 02, 2025 — 02:12 pm EDT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Relmada Therapeutics' Chief Executive Officer, Sergio Traversa, made a $178,095 buy of RLMD, purchasing 265,976 shares at a cost of $0.67 each. So far Traversa is in the green, up about 119.5% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $1.47. Relmada Therapeutics is trading up about 26.8% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Traversa purchased RLMD at 2 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $569,827 at an average of $1.16 per share.

And on Friday, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER Daniel Wayne Jackson bought $154,850 worth of Strategic Education, buying 1,900 shares at a cost of $81.50 a piece. Strategic Education is trading up about 0.6% on the day Tuesday.

