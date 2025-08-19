Markets
ACDC

Tuesday 8/19 Insider Buying Report: ACDC, TBCH

August 19, 2025 — 10:35 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At ProFrac Holding, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Farris Wilks bought 2,500,000 shares of ACDC, at a cost of $4.00 each, for a total investment of $10M. ProFrac Holding is trading up about 2.9% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Wilks made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $2.35M shares for a cost of $6.93 a piece.

And also on Thursday, William Z. Wyatt purchased $10M worth of Turtle Beach, purchasing 693,962 shares at a cost of $14.41 each. Turtle Beach is trading up about 2% on the day Tuesday. So far Wyatt is in the green, up about 19.0% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $17.15.

Tuesday 8/19 Insider Buying Report: ACDC, TBCHVIDEO: Tuesday 8/19 Insider Buying Report: ACDC, TBCH

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ACDC
TBCH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.