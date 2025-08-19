Tuesday 8/19 Insider Buying Report: ACDC, TBCH

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At ProFrac Holding, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Farris Wilks bought 2,500,000 shares of ACDC, at a cost of $4.00 each, for a total investment of $10M. ProFrac Holding is trading up about 2.9% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Wilks made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $2.35M shares for a cost of $6.93 a piece.

And also on Thursday, William Z. Wyatt purchased $10M worth of Turtle Beach, purchasing 693,962 shares at a cost of $14.41 each. Turtle Beach is trading up about 2% on the day Tuesday. So far Wyatt is in the green, up about 19.0% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $17.15.

