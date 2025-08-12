As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Lineage's CO-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, Kevin Patrick Marchetti, made a $995,216 purchase of LINE, buying 23,540 shares at a cost of $42.28 each. Bargain hunters can pick up LINE even cheaper than Marchetti did, with shares trading as low as $40.10 in trading on Tuesday -- that's 5.2% under Marchetti's purchase price. Lineage is trading up about 1.9% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Marchetti purchased LINE at 3 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $1.99M at an average of $51.30 per share.

And also on Friday, CEO & Chairman Phillip Frost bought $891,000 worth of OPKO Health, buying 675,000 shares at a cost of $1.32 each. Before this latest buy, Frost bought OPK on 15 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $4.56M at an average of $1.54 per share. OPKO Health is trading up about 2.7% on the day Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday 8/12 Insider Buying Report: LINE, OPK

