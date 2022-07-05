Markets
MAC

Tuesday 7/5 Insider Buying Report: MAC, FDX

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Macerich, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, President Edward C. Coppola bought 60,000 shares of MAC, at a cost of $8.75 each, for a total investment of $525,000. Macerich is trading up about 2.6% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Coppola bought MAC at 3 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $594,548 at an average of $11.41 per share.

And at FedEx, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director Amy B. Lane who bought 607 shares at a cost of $228.12 each, for a total investment of $138,467. This purchase marks the first one filed by Lane in the past year. FedEx is trading up about 2.1% on the day Tuesday.

Tuesday 7/5 Insider Buying Report: MAC, FDX
VIDEO: Tuesday 7/5 Insider Buying Report: MAC, FDX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MAC FDX

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular