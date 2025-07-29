As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Chubb's Director, Michael Corbat, made a $114,665 purchase of CB, buying 425 shares at a cost of $269.80 each. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to snag CB at a price even lower than Corbat did, with shares trading as low as $266.56 in trading on Tuesday which is 1.2% under Corbat's purchase price. Chubb is trading up about 1% on the day Tuesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Corbat in the past year.

And on Monday, Director Jack L. Kopnisky purchased $101,050 worth of Amerant Bancorp, purchasing 5,000 shares at a cost of $20.21 a piece. Amerant Bancorp is trading up about 0.1% on the day Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday 7/29 Insider Buying Report: CB, AMTB

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.