Tuesday 7/29 Insider Buying Report: CB, AMTB

July 29, 2025 — 01:59 pm EDT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Chubb's Director, Michael Corbat, made a $114,665 purchase of CB, buying 425 shares at a cost of $269.80 each. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to snag CB at a price even lower than Corbat did, with shares trading as low as $266.56 in trading on Tuesday which is 1.2% under Corbat's purchase price. Chubb is trading up about 1% on the day Tuesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Corbat in the past year.

And on Monday, Director Jack L. Kopnisky purchased $101,050 worth of Amerant Bancorp, purchasing 5,000 shares at a cost of $20.21 a piece. Amerant Bancorp is trading up about 0.1% on the day Tuesday.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
