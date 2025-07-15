Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at a recent insider purchase of note.

On Friday, Viewbix's Director, Eliyahu Yoresh, made a $25,000 buy of VBIX, purchasing 5,144 shares at a cost of $4.86 each. Yoresh was up about 20.5% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with VBIX trading as high as $5.86 in trading on Tuesday. Viewbix is trading up about 11.6% on the day Tuesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Yoresh in the past twelve months.

VIDEO: Tuesday 7/15 Insider Buying Report: VBIX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.