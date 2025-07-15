Markets
Tuesday 7/15 Insider Buying Report: VBIX

July 15, 2025 — 10:38 am EDT

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at a recent insider purchase of note.

On Friday, Viewbix's Director, Eliyahu Yoresh, made a $25,000 buy of VBIX, purchasing 5,144 shares at a cost of $4.86 each. Yoresh was up about 20.5% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with VBIX trading as high as $5.86 in trading on Tuesday. Viewbix is trading up about 11.6% on the day Tuesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Yoresh in the past twelve months.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stocks mentioned

VBIX

