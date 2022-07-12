Tuesday 7/12 Insider Buying Report: ANNX

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.
On Thursday, Annexon's Director, Muneer A. Satter, made a $9.42M purchase of ANNX, buying 2,453,988 shares at a cost of $3.84 each. Satter was up about 19.8% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with ANNX trading as high as $4.60 at last check today. Annexon is trading up about 9.5% on the day Tuesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Satter in the past year.
