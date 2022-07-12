Markets
ANNX

Tuesday 7/12 Insider Buying Report: ANNX

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Thursday, Annexon's Director, Muneer A. Satter, made a $9.42M purchase of ANNX, buying 2,453,988 shares at a cost of $3.84 each. Satter was up about 19.8% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with ANNX trading as high as $4.60 at last check today. Annexon is trading up about 9.5% on the day Tuesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Satter in the past year.

Tuesday 7/12 Insider Buying Report: ANNX
VIDEO: Tuesday 7/12 Insider Buying Report: ANNX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ANNX

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular