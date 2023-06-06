Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Bank of Hawaii, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Robert W. WO Jr. bought 6,500 shares of BOH, at a cost of $39.85 each, for a total investment of $259,045. So far WO Jr. is in the green, up about 7.8% on their buy based on today's trading high of $42.96. Bank of Hawaii is trading up about 2.5% on the day Tuesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by WO Jr. in the past year.

And at Employers Holdings, there was insider buying on Thursday, by CEO Katherine H. Antonello who purchased 6,880 shares at a cost of $36.46 each, for a total investment of $250,845. Before this latest buy, Antonello made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $491,530 shares at a cost of $37.81 a piece. Employers Holdings is trading up about 1.7% on the day Tuesday. So far Antonello is in the green, up about 5.3% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $38.38.

VIDEO: Tuesday 6/6 Insider Buying Report: BOH, EIG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.