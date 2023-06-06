News & Insights

Markets
BOH

Tuesday 6/6 Insider Buying Report: BOH, EIG

June 06, 2023 — 12:30 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Bank of Hawaii, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Robert W. WO Jr. bought 6,500 shares of BOH, at a cost of $39.85 each, for a total investment of $259,045. So far WO Jr. is in the green, up about 7.8% on their buy based on today's trading high of $42.96. Bank of Hawaii is trading up about 2.5% on the day Tuesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by WO Jr. in the past year.

And at Employers Holdings, there was insider buying on Thursday, by CEO Katherine H. Antonello who purchased 6,880 shares at a cost of $36.46 each, for a total investment of $250,845. Before this latest buy, Antonello made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $491,530 shares at a cost of $37.81 a piece. Employers Holdings is trading up about 1.7% on the day Tuesday. So far Antonello is in the green, up about 5.3% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $38.38.

Tuesday 6/6 Insider Buying Report: BOH, EIG
VIDEO: Tuesday 6/6 Insider Buying Report: BOH, EIG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BOH
EIG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.