As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Black Stone Minerals' Director, D. Mark Dewalch, made a $497,341 buy of BSM, purchasing 37,650 shares at a cost of $13.21 a piece. So far Dewalch is in the green, up about 3.2% on their buy based on today's trading high of $13.63. Black Stone Minerals is trading off about 0.5% on the day Tuesday.

And at AutoZone, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director Brian Hannasch who purchased 165 shares at a cost of $2987.00 each, for a trade totaling $492,855. Before this latest buy, Hannasch made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $498,784 shares for a cost of $3393.09 a piece. AutoZone is trading up about 0.3% on the day Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday 6/2 Insider Buying Report: BSM, AZO

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