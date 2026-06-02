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Tuesday 6/2 Insider Buying Report: BSM, AZO

June 02, 2026 — 01:45 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Black Stone Minerals' Director, D. Mark Dewalch, made a $497,341 buy of BSM, purchasing 37,650 shares at a cost of $13.21 a piece. So far Dewalch is in the green, up about 3.2% on their buy based on today's trading high of $13.63. Black Stone Minerals is trading off about 0.5% on the day Tuesday.

And at AutoZone, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director Brian Hannasch who purchased 165 shares at a cost of $2987.00 each, for a trade totaling $492,855. Before this latest buy, Hannasch made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $498,784 shares for a cost of $3393.09 a piece. AutoZone is trading up about 0.3% on the day Tuesday.

Tuesday 6/2 Insider Buying Report: BSM, AZOVIDEO: Tuesday 6/2 Insider Buying Report: BSM, AZO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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BSM
AZO

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