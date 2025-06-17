As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Oxford Industries, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, CEO and President Thomas Caldecot Chubb III purchased 6,500 shares of OXM, for a cost of $40.12 each, for a total investment of $260,774. Chubb III was up about 4.7% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with OXM trading as high as $41.99 at last check today. Oxford Industries is trading up about 0.3% on the day Tuesday.

And at Ategrity Specialty Insurance Company Holdings, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director William S. Mercer who bought 7,300 shares at a cost of $17.00 each, for a trade totaling $124,100. Ategrity Specialty Insurance Company Holdings is trading up about 0.1% on the day Tuesday. So far Mercer is in the green, up about 39.1% on their buy based on today's trading high of $23.65.

VIDEO: Tuesday 6/17 Insider Buying Report: OXM, ASIC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.