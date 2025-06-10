Markets
Tuesday 6/10 Insider Buying Report: POST, RFL

June 10, 2025 — 11:01 am EDT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Post Holdings' Director, William P. Stiritz, made a $20.38M purchase of POST, buying 186,740 shares at a cost of $109.11 a piece. So far Stiritz is in the green, up about 3.2% on their buy based on today's trading high of $112.62. Post Holdings is trading up about 1.9% on the day Tuesday.

And also on Thursday CEO President Howard S. Jonas bought $16.74M worth of Rafael Holdings, buying 13,080,457 shares at a cost of $1.28 a piece. Rafael Holdings is trading up about 6.7% on the day Tuesday. Jonas was up about 94.5% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with RFL trading as high as $2.49 in trading on Tuesday.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stocks mentioned

POST
RFL

