As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Post Holdings' Director, William P. Stiritz, made a $20.38M purchase of POST, buying 186,740 shares at a cost of $109.11 a piece. So far Stiritz is in the green, up about 3.2% on their buy based on today's trading high of $112.62. Post Holdings is trading up about 1.9% on the day Tuesday.

And also on Thursday CEO President Howard S. Jonas bought $16.74M worth of Rafael Holdings, buying 13,080,457 shares at a cost of $1.28 a piece. Rafael Holdings is trading up about 6.7% on the day Tuesday. Jonas was up about 94.5% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with RFL trading as high as $2.49 in trading on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday 6/10 Insider Buying Report: POST, RFL

