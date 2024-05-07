At Macerich, there was insider buying on Monday, by CEO Jackson Hsieh who bought 140,000 shares at a cost of $14.26 each, for a total investment of $2M. Macerich is trading up about 2.5% on the day Tuesday. Hsieh was up about 6.0% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with MAC trading as high as $15.12 in trading on Tuesday.
VIDEO: Tuesday 5/7 Insider Buying Report: MAC
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.