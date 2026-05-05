Markets
PS

Tuesday 5/5 Insider Buying Report: PS, TMUS

May 05, 2026 — 10:36 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Pershing Square, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, CEO & Chairman William A. Ackman bought 800,000 shares of PS, at a cost of $23.77 each, for a total investment of $19.02M. Ackman was up about 51.4% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with PS trading as high as $35.98 in trading on Tuesday. Pershing Square is trading up about 1.3% on the day Tuesday.

And on Friday, Andre Almeida bought $1.00M worth of T-Mobile US, buying 5,097 shares at a cost of $196.18 each. T-Mobile US is trading up about 0.4% on the day Tuesday. Investors are able to bag TMUS even cheaper than Almeida did, with the stock trading as low as $192.69 at last check today -- that's 1.8% below Almeida's purchase price.

Tuesday 5/5 Insider Buying Report: PS, TMUSVIDEO: Tuesday 5/5 Insider Buying Report: PS, TMUS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PS
TMUS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.