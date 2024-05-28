As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Privia Health Group's Director, Thomas A. McCarthy, made a $163,700 purchase of PRVA, buying 10,000 shares at a cost of $16.37 a piece. So far McCarthy is in the green, up about 7.4% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $17.58. Privia Health Group is trading off about 1.4% on the day Tuesday. This buy marks the first one filed by McCarthy in the past twelve months.

And at Epsilon Energy, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Chief Executive Officer Jason Stabell who purchased 26,000 shares for a cost of $5.36 each, for a total investment of $139,313. Before this latest buy, Stabell purchased EPSN at 5 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $1.66M at an average of $4.94 per share. Epsilon Energy is trading up about 0.2% on the day Tuesday. Stabell was up about 2.5% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with EPSN trading as high as $5.49 at last check today.

VIDEO: Tuesday 5/28 Insider Buying Report: PRVA, EPSN

