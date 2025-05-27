As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Lakeland Financial's Director, Melinda Jo Truex, made a $499,454 purchase of LKFN, buying 8,309 shares at a cost of $60.11 a piece. Lakeland Financial is trading up about 2.5% on the day Tuesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Truex in the past year.

And at Lucid Diagnostics, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director Dennis Matheis who bought 350,000 shares at a cost of $1.31 each, for a total investment of $457,607. Before this latest buy, Matheis made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $457,607 shares at a cost of $1.31 a piece. Lucid Diagnostics is trading down about 4.4% on the day Tuesday. So far Matheis is in the green, up about 30.0% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $1.70.

VIDEO: Tuesday 5/27 Insider Buying Report: LKFN, LUCD

