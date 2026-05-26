Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Lee Enterprises, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, David Henry Hoffmann purchased 31,800 shares of LEE, for a cost of $9.56 each, for a total investment of $304,114. Lee Enterprises is trading down about 1% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Hoffmann bought LEE on 6 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $2.84M at an average of $9.08 per share.

And at Black Rock Coffee Bar, there was insider buying on Friday, by Chief Operating Officer Clay Howard Geyer who purchased 46,005 shares at a cost of $6.52 each, for a total investment of $299,816. This buy marks the first one filed by Geyer in the past year. Black Rock Coffee Bar is trading up about 4.3% on the day Tuesday. Geyer was up about 14.9% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with BRCB trading as high as $7.49 in trading on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday 5/26 Insider Buying Report: LEE, BRCB

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