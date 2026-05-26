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Tuesday 5/26 Insider Buying Report: LEE, BRCB

May 26, 2026 — 02:02 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Lee Enterprises, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, David Henry Hoffmann purchased 31,800 shares of LEE, for a cost of $9.56 each, for a total investment of $304,114. Lee Enterprises is trading down about 1% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Hoffmann bought LEE on 6 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $2.84M at an average of $9.08 per share.

And at Black Rock Coffee Bar, there was insider buying on Friday, by Chief Operating Officer Clay Howard Geyer who purchased 46,005 shares at a cost of $6.52 each, for a total investment of $299,816. This buy marks the first one filed by Geyer in the past year. Black Rock Coffee Bar is trading up about 4.3% on the day Tuesday. Geyer was up about 14.9% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with BRCB trading as high as $7.49 in trading on Tuesday.

Tuesday 5/26 Insider Buying Report: LEE, BRCBVIDEO: Tuesday 5/26 Insider Buying Report: LEE, BRCB

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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LEE
BRCB

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