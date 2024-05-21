News & Insights

Markets
ALLO

Tuesday 5/21 Insider Buying Report: ALLO, NKLA

May 21, 2024 — 10:34 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Allogene Therapeutics, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director Arie Belldegrun purchased 1,724,137 shares of ALLO, at a cost of $2.90 each, for a total investment of $5M. Allogene Therapeutics is trading up about 7.3% on the day Tuesday.

And at Nikola, there was insider buying on Monday, by Chief Executive Officer Stephen J. Girsky who purchased 1,000,000 shares for a cost of $0.54 each, for a trade totaling $540,000. Nikola is trading up about 7.4% on the day Tuesday. Girsky was up about 5.9% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with NKLA trading as high as $0.57 at last check today.

Tuesday 5/21 Insider Buying Report: ALLO, NKLAVIDEO: Tuesday 5/21 Insider Buying Report: ALLO, NKLA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALLO
NKLA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.