Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Palantir Technologies', Heather A. Planishek, made a $1.16M buy of PLTR, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $116.14 a piece. So far Planishek is in the green, up about 11.8% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $129.89. Palantir Technologies is trading up about 9.5% on the day Tuesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Planishek in the past year.

And at Sunrun, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director Edward Harris Fenster who purchased 50,000 shares for a cost of $10.87 each, for a trade totaling $543,500. Before this latest buy, Fenster made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $1.02M shares for a cost of $6.80 a piece. Sunrun is trading up about 17.6% on the day Tuesday. So far Fenster is in the green, up about 21.7% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $13.23.

VIDEO: Tuesday 5/13 Insider Buying Report: PLTR, RUN

