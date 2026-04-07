As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Goldman Sachs BDC's , Carlos E. Evans, made a $451,035 purchase of GSBD, buying 50,000 shares at a cost of $9.02 each. Evans was up about 4.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with GSBD trading as high as $9.38 at last check today. Goldman Sachs BDC is trading up about 1.4% on the day Tuesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Evans in the past twelve months.

And at Compass Diversified, there was insider buying on Monday, by Stephen Keller who bought 30,000 shares for a cost of $8.61 each, for a total investment of $258,238. Compass Diversified is trading up about 1.4% on the day Tuesday. So far Keller is in the green, up about 15.6% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $9.95.

VIDEO: Tuesday 4/7 Insider Buying Report: GSBD, CODI

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