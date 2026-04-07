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GSBD

Tuesday 4/7 Insider Buying Report: GSBD, CODI

April 07, 2026 — 11:39 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Goldman Sachs BDC's , Carlos E. Evans, made a $451,035 purchase of GSBD, buying 50,000 shares at a cost of $9.02 each. Evans was up about 4.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with GSBD trading as high as $9.38 at last check today. Goldman Sachs BDC is trading up about 1.4% on the day Tuesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Evans in the past twelve months.

And at Compass Diversified, there was insider buying on Monday, by Stephen Keller who bought 30,000 shares for a cost of $8.61 each, for a total investment of $258,238. Compass Diversified is trading up about 1.4% on the day Tuesday. So far Keller is in the green, up about 15.6% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $9.95.

Tuesday 4/7 Insider Buying Report: GSBD, CODIVIDEO: Tuesday 4/7 Insider Buying Report: GSBD, CODI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

GSBD
CODI

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