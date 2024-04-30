Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Loar Holdings, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, M. Chad Crow bought 71,429 shares of LOAR, for a cost of $28.00 each, for a total investment of $2.00M. Crow was up about 86.8% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with LOAR trading as high as $52.30 at last check today. Loar Holdings is trading up about 0.8% on the day Tuesday.

And at J.B. Hunt Transport Services, there was insider buying on Friday, by CEO John N. Roberts who purchased 6,200 shares for a cost of $161.06 each, for a trade totaling $998,550. This purchase marks the first one filed by Roberts in the past twelve months. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. is trading down about 0.6% on the day Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday 4/30 Insider Buying Report: LOAR, JBHT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.