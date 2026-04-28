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Tuesday 4/28 Insider Buying Report: WASH, KREF

April 28, 2026 — 10:31 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Washington Trust Bancorp's SEVP, James Cannon Brown, made a $997,572 buy of WASH, purchasing 32,000 shares at a cost of $31.17 a piece. Brown was up about 4.1% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with WASH trading as high as $32.46 in trading on Tuesday. Washington Trust Bancorp is trading up about 0.7% on the day Tuesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Brown in the past year.

And at KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, there was insider buying on Friday, by Chief Executive Officer Matthew A. Salem who bought 60,000 shares at a cost of $6.04 each, for a total investment of $362,472. Before this latest buy, Salem made one other purchase in the past year, buying $250,963 shares at a cost of $7.84 each. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is trading up about 7.8% on the day Tuesday. Salem was up about 5.2% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with KREF trading as high as $6.36 in trading on Tuesday.

Tuesday 4/28 Insider Buying Report: WASH, KREFVIDEO: Tuesday 4/28 Insider Buying Report: WASH, KREF

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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WASH
KREF

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