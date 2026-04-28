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Tuesday 4/28 Insider Buying Report: KYN, ABT

April 28, 2026 — 01:35 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, President James C. Baker bought 25,000 shares of KYN, for a cost of $13.57 each, for a total investment of $339,250. So far Baker is in the green, up about 2.1% on their buy based on today's trading high of $13.86. Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is trading up about 2% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Baker purchased KYN at 8 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $2.57M at an average of $12.84 per share.

And at Abbott Laboratories, there was insider buying on Thursday, by EVP AND CFO Philip P. Boudreau who bought 2,200 shares for a cost of $91.50 each, for a total investment of $201,300. Abbott Laboratories is trading up about 0.9% on the day Tuesday. So far Boudreau is in the green, up about 3.6% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $94.79.

Tuesday 4/28 Insider Buying Report: KYN, ABTVIDEO: Tuesday 4/28 Insider Buying Report: KYN, ABT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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KYN
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