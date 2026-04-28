As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, President James C. Baker bought 25,000 shares of KYN, for a cost of $13.57 each, for a total investment of $339,250. So far Baker is in the green, up about 2.1% on their buy based on today's trading high of $13.86. Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is trading up about 2% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Baker purchased KYN at 8 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $2.57M at an average of $12.84 per share.

And at Abbott Laboratories, there was insider buying on Thursday, by EVP AND CFO Philip P. Boudreau who bought 2,200 shares for a cost of $91.50 each, for a total investment of $201,300. Abbott Laboratories is trading up about 0.9% on the day Tuesday. So far Boudreau is in the green, up about 3.6% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $94.79.

VIDEO: Tuesday 4/28 Insider Buying Report: KYN, ABT

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