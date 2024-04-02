As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Westlake Chemical Partners, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, SVP of Olefin Material Andrew Kenner bought 5,000 shares of WLKP, for a cost of $22.23 each, for a total investment of $111,150. Westlake Chemical Partners is trading up about 0.8% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Kenner bought WLKP at 12 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $1.80M at an average of $22.32 per share.

And at Alto Neuroscience, there was insider buying on Thursday, by CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER Nicholas Conrad Smith who bought 6,150 shares at a cost of $16.36 each, for a total investment of $100,628. This buy marks the first one filed by Smith in the past twelve months. Alto Neuroscience is trading up about 2.1% on the day Tuesday. Investors have the opportunity to grab ANRO even cheaper than Smith did, with shares trading as low as $14.56 at last check today which is 11.0% below Smith's purchase price.

VIDEO: Tuesday 4/2 Insider Buying Report: WLKP, ANRO

