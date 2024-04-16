News & Insights

Tuesday 4/16 Insider Buying Report: SAIC, BLND

April 16, 2024 — 10:33 am EDT

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Science Applications International, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Chief Executive Officer Toni Townes-whitley bought 3,000 shares of SAIC, for a cost of $125.96 each, for a total investment of $377,894. Investors are able to buy SAIC even cheaper than Townes-whitley did, with the stock changing hands as low as $122.82 in trading on Tuesday which is 2.5% under Townes-whitley's purchase price. Science Applications International is trading up about 2.2% on the day Tuesday.

And at Blend Labs, there was insider buying on Friday, by HEAD OF FINANCE AND ADMIN. Amir Jafari who bought 6,265 shares at a cost of $2.65 each, for a total investment of $16,588. Before this latest buy, Jafari bought BLND at 7 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $116,124 at an average of $1.70 per share. Blend Labs is trading down about 3.3% on the day Tuesday. Bargain hunters can grab BLND even cheaper than Jafari did, with shares changing hands as low as $2.31 at last check today -- that's 12.6% under Jafari's purchase price.

