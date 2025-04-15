Markets
Tuesday 4/15 Insider Buying Report: GRF, HUMA

April 15, 2025 — 10:35 am EDT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Eagle Capital Growth Fund's CFO, David C. Sims, made a $49,062 buy of GRF, purchasing 5,164 shares at a cost of $9.50 a piece. Sims was up about 2.0% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with GRF trading as high as $9.69 in trading on Tuesday. Eagle Capital Growth Fund is trading up about 3.4% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Sims purchased GRF on 2 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $54,545 at an average of $9.71 per share.

And at Humacyte, there was insider buying on Thursday, by CFO Dale A. Sander who bought 20,000 shares at a cost of $1.53 each, for a trade totaling $30,600. This purchase marks the first one filed by Sander in the past twelve months. Humacyte is trading down about 1% on the day Tuesday. Investors have the opportunity to pick up HUMA even cheaper than Sander did, with shares changing hands as low as $1.44 at last check today -- that's 5.9% under Sander's purchase price.

