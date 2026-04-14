Markets
CHPT

Tuesday 4/14 Insider Buying Report: CHPT, MKC

April 14, 2026 — 12:03 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, ChargePoint Holdings' CEO, Richard Wilmer, made a $249,999 purchase of CHPT, buying 46,847 shares at a cost of $5.34 each. Wilmer was up about 19.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with CHPT trading as high as $6.35 at last check today. ChargePoint Holdings is trading up about 14.7% on the day Tuesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Wilmer in the past twelve months.

And on Friday, Director Gavin Hattersley purchased $105,960 worth of McCormick, purchasing 2,000 shares at a cost of $52.98 a piece. This purchase marks the first one filed by Hattersley in the past year. McCormick is trading up about 0.2% on the day Tuesday. Hattersley was up about 3.2% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with MKC trading as high as $54.70 in trading on Tuesday.

Tuesday 4/14 Insider Buying Report: CHPT, MKCVIDEO: Tuesday 4/14 Insider Buying Report: CHPT, MKC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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CHPT
MKC

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