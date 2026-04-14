Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, ChargePoint Holdings' CEO, Richard Wilmer, made a $249,999 purchase of CHPT, buying 46,847 shares at a cost of $5.34 each. Wilmer was up about 19.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with CHPT trading as high as $6.35 at last check today. ChargePoint Holdings is trading up about 14.7% on the day Tuesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Wilmer in the past twelve months.

And on Friday, Director Gavin Hattersley purchased $105,960 worth of McCormick, purchasing 2,000 shares at a cost of $52.98 a piece. This purchase marks the first one filed by Hattersley in the past year. McCormick is trading up about 0.2% on the day Tuesday. Hattersley was up about 3.2% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with MKC trading as high as $54.70 in trading on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday 4/14 Insider Buying Report: CHPT, MKC

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