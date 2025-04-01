Tuesday 4/1 Insider Buying Report: GWRS, SIG

Markets
Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Global Water Resources' Director, Andrew M. Cohn, made a $2.52M buy of GWRS, purchasing 252,000 shares at a cost of $10.00 each. Cohn was up about 7.2% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with GWRS trading as high as $10.72 in trading on Tuesday. Global Water Resources is trading up about 2.6% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Cohn made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $6,432 shares at a cost of $12.00 a piece.

And on Monday, Chief Executive Officer James Kevin Symancyk bought $861,735 worth of Signet Jewelers, buying 15,000 shares at a cost of $57.45 each. This purchase marks the first one filed by Symancyk in the past twelve months. Signet Jewelers Ltd is trading up about 1.4% on the day Tuesday. So far Symancyk is in the green, up about 3.5% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $59.47.

