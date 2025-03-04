Tuesday 3/4 Insider Buying Report: RUN, LINE

News & Insights

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Sunrun, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Edward Harris Fenster purchased 150,000 shares of RUN, at a cost of $6.80 each, for a total investment of $1.02M. Bargain hunters are able to pick up RUN at a price even lower than Fenster did, with the stock changing hands as low as $5.93 at last check today which is 12.9% under Fenster's purchase price. Sunrun is trading down about 0.9% on the day Tuesday.

And on Friday, CO-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN Kevin Patrick Marchetti purchased $982,229 worth of Lineage, purchasing 16,233 shares at a cost of $60.51 a piece. This purchase marks the first one filed by Marchetti in the past year. Lineage is trading down about 0.5% on the day Tuesday. Investors can grab LINE at a price even lower than Marchetti did, with shares changing hands as low as $59.57 in trading on Tuesday which is 1.6% under Marchetti's purchase price.

