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Tuesday 3/31 Insider Buying Report: NAVN, IMNM

March 31, 2026 — 10:58 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Navan, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Anre D. Williams bought 100,000 shares of NAVN, for a cost of $12.00 each, for a total investment of $1.2M. So far Williams is in the green, up about 10.3% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $13.24. Navan is trading up about 9.1% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Williams made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $1.27M shares at a cost of $12.72 each.

And on Friday, CEO Clay B. Siegall bought $500,602 worth of Immunome, buying 25,450 shares at a cost of $19.67 a piece. Before this latest buy, Siegall purchased IMNM at 3 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $1.25M at an average of $21.34 per share. Immunome is trading up about 9.4% on the day Tuesday. So far Siegall is in the green, up about 7.8% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $21.21.

Tuesday 3/31 Insider Buying Report: NAVN, IMNMVIDEO: Tuesday 3/31 Insider Buying Report: NAVN, IMNM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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NAVN
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