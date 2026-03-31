Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Navan, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Anre D. Williams bought 100,000 shares of NAVN, for a cost of $12.00 each, for a total investment of $1.2M. So far Williams is in the green, up about 10.3% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $13.24. Navan is trading up about 9.1% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Williams made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $1.27M shares at a cost of $12.72 each.

And on Friday, CEO Clay B. Siegall bought $500,602 worth of Immunome, buying 25,450 shares at a cost of $19.67 a piece. Before this latest buy, Siegall purchased IMNM at 3 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $1.25M at an average of $21.34 per share. Immunome is trading up about 9.4% on the day Tuesday. So far Siegall is in the green, up about 7.8% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $21.21.

VIDEO: Tuesday 3/31 Insider Buying Report: NAVN, IMNM

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