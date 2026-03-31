Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Sprott Focus Trust's, W. Whitney George, made a $1.21M purchase of FUND, buying 135,086 shares at a cost of $8.96 each. George was up about 8.2% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with FUND trading as high as $9.69 in trading on Tuesday. Sprott Focus Trust is trading up about 0.7% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, George bought FUND on 4 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $5.26M at an average of $8.12 per share.

And on Thursday, Raymond W. Cohen purchased $199,800 worth of Kestra Medical Technologies, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $19.98 each. Before this latest buy, Cohen made one other purchase in the past year, buying $289,000 shares for a cost of $17.00 each. Kestra Medical Technologies is trading up about 4.5% on the day Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday 3/31 Insider Buying Report: FUND, KMTS

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