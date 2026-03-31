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Tuesday 3/31 Insider Buying Report: FUND, KMTS

March 31, 2026 — 01:34 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Sprott Focus Trust's, W. Whitney George, made a $1.21M purchase of FUND, buying 135,086 shares at a cost of $8.96 each. George was up about 8.2% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with FUND trading as high as $9.69 in trading on Tuesday. Sprott Focus Trust is trading up about 0.7% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, George bought FUND on 4 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $5.26M at an average of $8.12 per share.

And on Thursday, Raymond W. Cohen purchased $199,800 worth of Kestra Medical Technologies, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $19.98 each. Before this latest buy, Cohen made one other purchase in the past year, buying $289,000 shares for a cost of $17.00 each. Kestra Medical Technologies is trading up about 4.5% on the day Tuesday.

Tuesday 3/31 Insider Buying Report: FUND, KMTSVIDEO: Tuesday 3/31 Insider Buying Report: FUND, KMTS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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FUND
KMTS

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