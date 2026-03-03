Markets
SOFI

Tuesday 3/3 Insider Buying Report: SOFI, NMTC

March 03, 2026 — 02:07 pm EST

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, SoFi Technologies' Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Noto, made a $1.00M buy of SOFI, purchasing 56,000 shares at a cost of $17.88 a piece. SoFi Technologies Inc is trading up about 2.9% on the day Tuesday.

And at NeuroOne Medical Technologies, there was insider buying on Sunday, by Chief Business Officer David J. Wambeke who purchased 1,000,000 shares for a cost of $0.67 each, for a total investment of $670,400. This buy marks the first one filed by Wambeke in the past year. NeuroOne Medical Technologies is trading up about 12.5% on the day Tuesday. So far Wambeke is in the green, up about 22.3% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $0.82.

Stocks mentioned

SOFI
NMTC

