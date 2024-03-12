News & Insights

Markets
AUB

Tuesday 3/12 Insider Buying Report: AUB

March 12, 2024 — 02:53 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Friday, Atlantic Union Bankshares', Donald R. Kimble, made a $245,910 purchase of AUB, buying 7,000 shares at a cost of $35.13 a piece. Bargain hunters can pick up AUB even cheaper than Kimble did, with shares changing hands as low as $34.15 at last check today which is 2.8% under Kimble's purchase price. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp is trading off about 1.2% on the day Tuesday.

Tuesday 3/12 Insider Buying Report: AUBVIDEO: Tuesday 3/12 Insider Buying Report: AUB

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AUB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.