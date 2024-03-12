Tuesday 3/12 Insider Buying Report: AUB

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Friday, Atlantic Union Bankshares', Donald R. Kimble, made a $245,910 purchase of AUB, buying 7,000 shares at a cost of $35.13 a piece. Bargain hunters can pick up AUB even cheaper than Kimble did, with shares changing hands as low as $34.15 at last check today which is 2.8% under Kimble's purchase price. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp is trading off about 1.2% on the day Tuesday.

