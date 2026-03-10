As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, PROCEPT BioRobotics', Antal Rohit Desai, made a $10.48M buy of PRCT, purchasing 426,262 shares at a cost of $24.59 a piece. Desai was up about 9.8% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with PRCT trading as high as $27.00 in trading on Tuesday. PROCEPT BioRobotics is trading up about 2.3% on the day Tuesday.

And at Versant Media Group, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director David C. Novak who bought 143,000 shares at a cost of $36.85 each, for a trade totaling $5.27M. This purchase marks the first one filed by Novak in the past twelve months. Versant Media Group is trading up about 0.7% on the day Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday 3/10 Insider Buying Report: PRCT, VSNT

