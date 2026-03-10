Markets
PRCT

Tuesday 3/10 Insider Buying Report: PRCT, VSNT

March 10, 2026 — 10:43 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, PROCEPT BioRobotics', Antal Rohit Desai, made a $10.48M buy of PRCT, purchasing 426,262 shares at a cost of $24.59 a piece. Desai was up about 9.8% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with PRCT trading as high as $27.00 in trading on Tuesday. PROCEPT BioRobotics is trading up about 2.3% on the day Tuesday.

And at Versant Media Group, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director David C. Novak who bought 143,000 shares at a cost of $36.85 each, for a trade totaling $5.27M. This purchase marks the first one filed by Novak in the past twelve months. Versant Media Group is trading up about 0.7% on the day Tuesday.

Tuesday 3/10 Insider Buying Report: PRCT, VSNTVIDEO: Tuesday 3/10 Insider Buying Report: PRCT, VSNT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PRCT
VSNT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.