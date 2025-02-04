News & Insights

Tuesday 2/4 Insider Buying Report: ASH

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

At Ashland, there was insider buying on Friday, by CEO Guillermo Novo who bought 31,294 shares at a cost of $64.24 each, for a total investment of $2.01M. Ashland is trading up about 3.5% on the day Tuesday. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to grab ASH even cheaper than Novo did, with shares changing hands as low as $61.74 at last check today -- that's 3.9% under Novo's purchase price.

