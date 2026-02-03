Tuesday 2/3 Insider Buying Report: CR

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Friday, CEO Max H. Mitchell bought $183,710 worth of Crane, buying 1,000 shares at a cost of $183.71 each. This buy marks the first one filed by Mitchell in the past year. Crane is trading up about 2.7% on the day Tuesday. Mitchell was up about 4.6% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with CR trading as high as $192.09 at last check today.

