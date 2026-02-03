Markets
CNXC

Tuesday 2/3 Insider Buying Report: CNXC, PKBK

February 03, 2026 — 02:28 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Concentrix, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell bought 1,000 shares of CNXC, at a cost of $37.07 each, for a total investment of $37,070. Caldwell was up about 7.5% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with CNXC trading as high as $39.84 at last check today. Concentrix is trading off about 3.9% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Caldwell purchased CNXC at 5 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $262,841 at an average of $43.81 per share.

And at Parke Bancorp, there was insider buying on Thursday, by CEO Vito S. Pantilione who purchased 1,000 shares at a cost of $27.63 each, for a total investment of $27,630. Before this latest buy, Pantilione made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $20,647 shares at a cost of $18.77 each. Parke Bancorp is trading trading flat on the day Tuesday. Pantilione was up about 4.4% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with PKBK trading as high as $28.86 in trading on Tuesday.

Tuesday 2/3 Insider Buying Report: CNXC, PKBKVIDEO: Tuesday 2/3 Insider Buying Report: CNXC, PKBK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CNXC
PKBK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.