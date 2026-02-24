Markets
FFIN

Tuesday 2/24 Insider Buying Report: FFIN, LEE

February 24, 2026 — 01:32 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At First Financial Bankshares, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Geoff Haney bought 10,200 shares of FFIN, for a cost of $33.18 each, for a total investment of $338,436. Bargain hunters are able to pick up FFIN at a price even lower than Haney did, with the stock changing hands as low as $31.68 in trading on Tuesday which is 4.5% below Haney's purchase price. First Financial Bankshares is trading up about 0.3% on the day Tuesday.

And on Monday, David Henry Hoffmann purchased $314,784 worth of Lee Enterprises, purchasing 36,400 shares at a cost of $8.65 each. This buy marks the first one filed by Hoffmann in the past year. Lee Enterprises is trading up about 3.1% on the day Tuesday.

Tuesday 2/24 Insider Buying Report: FFIN, LEEVIDEO: Tuesday 2/24 Insider Buying Report: FFIN, LEE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FFIN
LEE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.