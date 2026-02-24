Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At First Financial Bankshares, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Geoff Haney bought 10,200 shares of FFIN, for a cost of $33.18 each, for a total investment of $338,436. Bargain hunters are able to pick up FFIN at a price even lower than Haney did, with the stock changing hands as low as $31.68 in trading on Tuesday which is 4.5% below Haney's purchase price. First Financial Bankshares is trading up about 0.3% on the day Tuesday.

And on Monday, David Henry Hoffmann purchased $314,784 worth of Lee Enterprises, purchasing 36,400 shares at a cost of $8.65 each. This buy marks the first one filed by Hoffmann in the past year. Lee Enterprises is trading up about 3.1% on the day Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday 2/24 Insider Buying Report: FFIN, LEE

