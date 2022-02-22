Markets
Tuesday 2/22 Insider Buying Report: CROX, ECL

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Crocs, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 12,356 shares of CROX, for a cost of $86.35 each, for a total investment of $1.07M. Investors are able to pick up CROX at a price even lower than Smach did, with shares trading as low as $78.15 in trading on Tuesday -- that's 9.5% below Smach's purchase price. Crocs is trading up about 4.5% on the day Tuesday.

And also on Thursday, Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought $896,955 worth of Ecolab, buying 5,000 shares at a cost of $179.39 a piece. Ecolab is trading down about 0.2% on the day Tuesday. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to snag ECL even cheaper than Ettinger did, with the stock changing hands as low as $176.24 at last check today which is 1.8% below Ettinger's purchase price.

