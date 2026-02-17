Markets
Tuesday 2/17 Insider Buying Report: AVTR, TSI

February 17, 2026 — 01:39 pm EST

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Avantor (AVTR)'s Director, Gregory L. Summe, made a $940,000 purchase of AVTR, buying 100,000 shares at a cost of $9.40 a piece. Investors are able to snag AVTR at a price even lower than Summe did, with shares trading as low as $8.96 in trading on Tuesday -- that's 4.6% below Summe's purchase price. Avantor is trading down about 2.3% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Summe purchased AVTR at 6 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $3.62M at an average of $12.07 per share.

And at TCW Strategic Income Fund (TSI), there was insider buying on Thursday, by Peter McMillan who purchased 190,000 shares at a cost of $4.73 each, for a trade totaling $898,784. Before this latest buy, McMillan made one other purchase in the past year, buying $81,907 shares for a cost of $4.71 a piece. TCW Strategic Income Fund is trading off about 1.2% on the day Tuesday.

