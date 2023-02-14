Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Monday, Clearfield's Director, Charles N. Hayssen, made a $181,500 buy of CLFD, purchasing 3,000 shares at a cost of $60.50 each. So far Hayssen is in the green, up about 5.5% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $63.85. Clearfield is trading up about 2.8% on the day Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday 2/14 Insider Buying Report: CLFD

